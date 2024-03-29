UFC Atlantic City weigh-in results: Erin Blanchfield, Manon Fiorot set for No. 1 contender fight; 1 fighter misses

Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot are one step closer to flyweight gold.

The 125-pound contenders successfully hit the mark at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Atlantic City, with Fiorot stepping to the scale first at 125.25 pounds and Blanchfield immediately following at 125 pounds on the dot.

Both women seek a title shot in the near future. Blanchfield is No. 3 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with Fiorot close behind at No. 5.

Watch footage of the ceremonial weigh-ins above, scheduled to go live at 4 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event, No. 13-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque defends his spot against knockout artist Joaquin Buckley. Luque and Buckley both successfully made weight at 170 pounds.

Also of note, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman hit the mark at 186 pounds, as did opponent Bruno Silva. Weidman, who began his pro fighting career with New Jersey’s Ring of Combat promotion, looks to snap out of a 1-4 slump.

One fighter missed weight for Saturday’s card at Boardwalk Hall, featherweight Julio Arce. Competing in his first fight since November 2022, Arce came in a pound over the 145-pound limit (including the one-pound allowance for a non-title fight). He attempted to weigh in a second time at the end of the official two-hour weigh-in window, but reportedly came in even heavier at 147.25 pounds.

Arce’s bout against Herbert Burns will proceed as scheduled with Arce forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

This is the second time that Arce has missed weight in his UFC career. He was half a pound over the bantamweight limit for a fight with Daniel Santos in April 2022.

See UFC Atlantic City official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

Chidi Njokuani (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170.25)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Julio Arce (147.25)* vs. Herbert Burns (145)

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145)

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Viktoriya Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185)

Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135)

*Arce missed weight. His bout with Herbert Burns proceeds as a catchweight with Arce forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty