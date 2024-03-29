UFC Atlantic City weigh-in video

At the UFC Atlantic City weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s card in Atlantic City will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the ceremonial weigh-ins above, courtesy of the UFC.

In the main event, Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.

The UFC Atlantic City official weigh-ins are at 9 a.m. ET, with ceremonial weigh-ins scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Watch highlights of the weigh-ins for the top fights below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

Chidi Njokuani (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170.25)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Julio Arce (147.25)* vs. Herbert Burns (145)

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145)

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Viktoriya Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185)

Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135)

*Arce missed weight. His bout with Herbert Burns proceeds as a catchweight with Arce forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty