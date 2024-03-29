Morning Report: Sean Strickland claims ‘Canada threatened to pull me’ from UFC 297, teases move to boxing

Sean Strickland has had quite the mentality shift since his title loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January.

“Tarzan” has been a consummate company man since he returned to action as a middleweight in 2020. The time away was a turning point of sorts for Strickland, who was a pretty well-mannered and quiet welterweight prospect before his near-death motorcycle accident in 2018. He’s been open to fighting allcomers as a 185-pound contender and now-former champion. However, Strickland, 33, is maintaining his stance on what he wants next.

The split decision loss to Du Plessis is one Strickland is adamant he should have won. Thanks to his outspoken personality, the 34-fight veteran (28-6) believes he’s being silenced, or phased out, of the spotlight now that he no longer holds the title.

“The UFC fans want me and Dricus to settle it,” Strickland tweeted. “Dricus wants to settle it. We all know I fought in a dirty liberal country who f***** me. Dana [White] knows it. The UFC knows it.

“IF IT WAS ANYONE ELSE ON THE ROSTER THE REMATCH WOULD HAPPEN! Do the right thing, UFC.”

Strickland followed up his comments, going as far as to claim Canada — where the fight was held in Toronto, Ontario — attempted to cancel UFC 297’s main event. While Strickland’s media day appearance during that fight week proved controversial, as is generally the case with him, it didn’t lead to any changes.

At the pre-fight press conference the day after, and on fight night, Strickland still received plenty of cheers from the Toronto faithful.

“No, man, it is a fact... Trust me...” Strickland replied when a Twitter user said no rematch with Du Plessis would prove he was robbed on purpose. “Canada absolutely hated me and threatened to pull me.

“You know, man, I’m not climbing that f****** ladder again..... If that isn’t it for me, [I don’t know], boxing... Go make millions beating up Jake Paul lmao (laughing my ass off).”

The country bias theory has been an interesting one throughout MMA history but is typically irrelevant regarding the biggest events in the sport. More often than not, veteran judges travel from country to country and work these pivotal matchups no matter the location, as was the case with Strickland vs. Du Plessis. Sal D’Amato, Eric Colon, and Derek Cleary are three of the most tenured judges in MMA and were assigned the middleweight tilt.

Boxing is an interesting concept for Strickland’s fighting future, but won’t happen anytime soon unless he can get out of his UFC contract. Going off of his suspicions alone, you’d have to think there’s even less of a chance of that happening than there normally would be.

In the end, Strickland signed off from his admitted complaint session in the only fashion he knows how.

“Alright y’all! I’m done b****ing!” Strickland tweeted an hour later. “Thanks for rolling with me even when I’m acting like a woman venting! Hope you are at home with a hot woman, surrounded by guns and meat.

“If you don’t have either of those settle on an ugly woman but no compromise on the guns!!!”

TOP STORIES

Surprise. Robert Whittaker reacts to Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘It’s a bit of a shock’

Fantasy. Georges St-Pierre explains advantages he’d have in Khabib Nurmagomedov matchup: ‘I would have beat him’

Beefs. Dana White reveals story behind heated negotiation with UFC sponsor: ‘Take your money … shove it right up your ass’

Forever. Conor McGregor scoffs at retirement: ‘It’s to the motherf****** grave’

Problematic. Alexander Shabliy ‘not fully sure’ Usman Nurmagomedov fight happening, still awaiting contract and terms from PFL

Time. John Kavanagh questions Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: ‘I don’t think someone approaching 60 needs to be fighting’

$$$. Vince McMahon unloads another $100 million of TKO Group Holdings stock

Prospect. Payton Talbott rejects Sean O’Malley comparisons after UFC Vegas 89: ‘I don’t want to be compared’

Money. Renato Moicano fires back at Paddy Pimblett callout: ‘He’s a free paycheck’

Return. UFC 305 lands in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17

VIDEO STEW

Between the Links.

Swing Rounds with Mike Perry.

Connor Matthews.

(All-time) Free fight.

Heavyweights and flyweights.

Full fights.

ONE Sick kick.

Pereira’s Road to UFC 300.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev headlining UFC Saudi Arabia.

MORNING MUSIC

Go to Twitter, use the #MorningReport hashtag, or find one of my tweets with it, and drop me a jam you’re currently really into. I’ll pick the best one alongside my daily choice and give you a shoutout! You can also share in the comments below — those are just harder to sift through sometimes!

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Big news.

Massive day for @trainalta as we list on the New York Stock Exchange today…We’re going public baby! It’s been an amazing few years being part of the team building this great company. Training mma changed my life and I’m proud of Alta’s mission to reach the over 600 million… pic.twitter.com/9w1r5L84Cn — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) March 28, 2024

SA bound.

Ice cold.

I made the subtitles in the video so you can understand the video “the bale of violence” pic.twitter.com/6RXZkTX1cP — Natalia Silva (@nataliasilvaufc) March 28, 2024

Diamond.

Still...?

2/8.

March Madness MMA Version



Top 8️⃣ Bantamweights World



Who would win each bout?

How would these fights play out?

Which two make the finals?



Retweet your insights and predictions!#MarchMadness #PFL #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/dzBRXzxqPW — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) March 28, 2024

Mission statement.

Last Training in CZ

Lets complete the mission in Vegas

️⚡️ ️ pic.twitter.com/3SRjQCsY3K — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) March 28, 2024

Whoops.

Daddy Do Bronx.

Conor time (yes, I knew they’d get deleted).

About to sit down and watch this “Cocaine Bear” now, what’s it like? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 28, 2024

“Cocaine Bear 2” who’s ready for it? pic.twitter.com/ceoS44ozua — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 28, 2024

Hey @joerogan I kidnapped khabibs bear and put it in a tootoo and shot it in the back of the head and he still won’t come back. pic.twitter.com/1LuZQufvwj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 28, 2024

I got you fam…

-

93 days…. https://t.co/fdbsOH8ZYk — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 29, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Brad Katona (15-3) vs. Jesse Butler (12-5); UFC Fight Night, June 8

Cody Stamann (21-6-1) vs. Taylor Lapilus (19-4); UFC Fight Night, June 8

FINAL THOUGHTS

I didn’t realize until I made today’s poll exactly how many of the current middleweight Top 10 that Strickland has already fought. Pretty crazy to see.

Happy Friday, everyone. Enjoy the weekend, and we’ll see you Monday. Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who do you expect Sean Strickland to fight next? Dricus Du Plessis 2

Israel Adesanya 2

Jared Cannonier 2

Paulo Costa

Marvin Vettori

Brendan Allen 2

Nassourdine Imavov 2

Kamaru Usman 2

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev winner

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev loser

Other (Comment below) vote view results 19% Dricus Du Plessis 2 (34 votes)

6% Israel Adesanya 2 (11 votes)

6% Jared Cannonier 2 (11 votes)

26% Paulo Costa (46 votes)

6% Marvin Vettori (12 votes)

3% Brendan Allen 2 (6 votes)

0% Nassourdine Imavov 2 (1 vote)

4% Kamaru Usman 2 (7 votes)

11% Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev winner (20 votes)

8% Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev loser (14 votes)

5% Other (Comment below) (10 votes) 172 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.