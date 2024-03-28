Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev headlining UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC CEO Dana White made a big announcement on Wednesday night as he revealed five fights for the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia card on June 22, including the middleweight main event between former champion Robert Whittaker and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. Was this the right call?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the Whittaker vs. Chimaev matchup, why it was tremendous matchmaking, the stakes attached to it, and what it means for Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, and other big names in the division. Additionally, listener questions include the top fights at UFC 300, Dana White’s relationship with the media, what could headline UFC 302, the Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Volkov fight getting scrapped with Volkov now fighting Sergei Pavlovich in Saudi Arabia, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.