UFC 305 lands in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17

The UFC is returning to Perth, Australia for another pay-per-view card in August.

UFC 305 will take place on Aug. 17 from the RAC Arena as the promotion goes back to Australia for the first time in 2024 after two events landed there this past year.

UFC 293 was the most recent event to take place in Australia with that card happening in Sydney, which featured a shocking upset in the main event when Sean Strickland dethroned Israel Adesanya to become middleweight champion.

Prior to that, UFC 284 happened in Perth, Australia this past February when Alexander Volkanovski came up short in his bid to become a two-division champion when he fell to Islam Makhachev in a back-and-forth battle that ended up as one of the best fights in 2023.

Now the UFC returns to Perth with a long list of local options available for the card.

Adesanya actually hasn’t fought since he dropped the title in Sydney last year and there have been rumors swirling that he will face current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in his next outing. It remains to be seen if du Plessis would travel into enemy territory to defend his belt against Adesanya.

Volkanovski would be another top option as he seeks to reclaim the featherweight title after he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back in February.

Another local favorite could end up on the card as Jack Della Maddalena remains undefeated in the UFC after he pulled off a spectacular third-round comeback to beat one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns in March.

No fights have been announced for UFC 305 but it probably won’t take long for the promotion to start matchmaking for the card in anticipation of the Aug. 17 date.