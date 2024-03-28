 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker set as UFC Saudi Arabia main event, 4 more fights announced

By Damon Martin
UFC 294: Usman v Chimaev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khamzat Chimaev faces Robert Whittaker in a middleweight No. 1 contender’s bout to headline the inaugural UFC card in Saudi Arabia on June 22.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the main event along with four more fights booked for UFC Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night. The event airs on ABC in the United States.

In addition to Chimaev vs. Whittaker, Sergei Pavlovich returns to action against Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight co-main event.

Kelvin Gastelum also faces Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight showdown, while Johnny Walker returns to action against Volkan Oezdemir.

The final announced Saudi Arabia fight pits Sharabutdin Magomedov — better known as Shara Bullet — against Ihor Potieria in a light heavyweight matchup.

The event marks the start of a new relationship between the UFC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which extends the promotion’s reach in the Middle East following a longstanding partnership with Abu Dhabi as well.

The main event sees Chimaev compete for the first time since edging out former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a back-and-forth battle this past October. Chimaev maintains a perfect 13-0 record, including seven consecutive wins in the UFC.

He’ll face his toughest test to date when he faces a former middleweight champion in Whittaker, who is coming off an impressive victory over Paulo Costa in his last outing.

More fights are expected to be announced for UFC Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

