‘This is a nice place to fight somebody’: Golfing with Mike Perry on the debut episode of Swing Rounds

Mike Perry is the face of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a former UFC welterweight contender — and now he’s taking on a new challenge in the game of golf.

On the debut episode of Swing Rounds, “Platinum” joins MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck at King’s Ridge Golf Club in Clermont, Fla., as they team up to play a two-man, nine-hole scramble on a beautiful day for golf. Ahead of his headlining fight against Thiago Alves at BKFC’s Knucklemania 4 on April 27 in Los Angeles, Perry swings the sticks on the course and also discusses what he was looking for in regards to an opponent for his next big bout, wanting to play golf with Jon Jones in the future, his dream opponent in the ring, his favorite fights, his special pay structure with BKFC, why he was a different guy as a UFC fighter, and more.

How low do the Mikes shoot? Find out on the debut episode of Swing Rounds in the video above. And a special thank you to King’s Ridge Golf Course for allowing us to film.