Between the Links: Whittaker vs. Chimaev, Moreno taking break, Dana White hints at U.K. pay-per-view

It’s been an interesting week in the MMA world as the UFC gets ready to return to Atlantic City on the road to UFC 300 — which includes Dana White hinting at bringing a pay-per-view event to the United Kingdom this year. If it happens, who should be featured on the card?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel takes live viewer questions about the promotion’s return to the U.K., if Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall will defend their belts in front of their home crowds, and who else could fill up the lineup. Additionally, they’ll answer questions about topics such as UFC Saudi Arabia getting a slew of fights announced, including Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev as the main event, former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno announcing he’s taking a break from MMA and what that means for the division in the short term, Saturday’s UFC Atlantic City card headlined by Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, Rose Namajunas’ big win at UFC Vegas 89 and where she goes from here, and whatever else you would like to discuss.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew as they answer your questions all show long.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version