Morning Report: Coach counters Daniel Cormier’s Islam Makhachev claim, says ‘nobody is more dangerous’ than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez doesn’t agree with his old pupil Daniel Cormier.

American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) has been one of the greatest and most successful MMA gyms of all time, if not the most. Several fighters have trained at the Mendez-founded facility, and held UFC and Strikeforce gold, specifically. Some, like Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov, are even UFC Hall of Famers.

Last week, Cormier talked about the current UFC lightweight landscape and the potential matchup between the champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. In doing so, “D.C.” raised the point that between his two former AKA teammates, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, the current title holder is the more dangerous prime vs. prime. When asked about the debate, the pair’s coach countered Cormier’s claim.

“Okay, he’s more skilled in multiple areas, yes,” Mendez told MMA Mania in response to Cormier. “More dangerous? Nobody is more dangerous, in my opinion, in the world than Khabib. Nobody, no one, I don’t care. I haven’t seen one that is more dangerous than Khabib in the sense of danger. I mean, you can’t do nothing to him. It’s very difficult to do anything to him.”

The 35-year-old Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 after a perfect 29-0 career. In all of his fights, only one had a controversial outcome, his sophomore UFC outing, a unanimous decision over Gleison Tibau. Other than that, the only real danger Nurmagomedov was dealt came in the form of a slight big shot against Michael Johnson, and perhaps a bold guillotine attempt from Poirier in his second to last fight.

Meanwhile, Makhachev, 32, is in the middle of cementing his legacy as an all-time great with a 25-1 record. In the most recent half of Makhachev’s career, his striking has developed to a point where he’s been more overall dangerous, as seen with his knockdown against Charles Oliveira and knockout of Alexander Volkanovski.

Ultimately, even though it hasn’t been by much in comparison, Makhachev has still battled more resistance than Nurmagomedov Therefore, “The Eagle” gets the edge, believes Mendez.

“Khabib is the most dangerous because, first of all, in my opinion, and I’m being biased because I love him to death, he’s got the hardest chin I’ve ever seen on anybody,” Mendez said. “He’s been hit. The only person who rocked him a little bit, a tiny bit, was Michael Johnson.

“Michael Johnson hit him with one hell of a shot and other than that, no one else has hit him with anything. Justin Gaethje’s hit him, but did nothing. He steamrolls everybody. I think ‘D.C.’ probably meant more skilled, yes that’s correct. But, more dangerous? I don’t think there’s ever been a man more dangerous than Khabib.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Blagoy Ivanov (19-6) vs. Sergei Bilostenniy (11-3); PFL San Antonio, April 4

Robert Whittaker (26-7) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (13-0); UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22

Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (37-10); UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22

Kelvin Gastelum (18-9) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-4); UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22

Johnny Walker (21-8) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (19-7); UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22

Sharaputdin Magomedov (12-0) vs. Ihor Poteiria (21-5); UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22

Xiong Jingnan (18-2) vs. Stamp Fairtex (11-2); ONE 168, Sept. 6

FINAL THOUGHTS

Look at me, causing debate within the AKA family... Whoopsie.

Thanks for reading!

