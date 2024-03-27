No Bets Barred: Can Manon Fiorot stop Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City? Plus, one time for Chris Weidman

The UFC is heading to Atlantic City, baby!

After back-to-back weeks in the world’s most famous APEX, the world’s leading MMA promotion hits the road this Saturday for UFC Atlantic City, headlined by a presumptive women’s flyweight title eliminator bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. So as always, the No Bets Barred boys are here with a full breakdown of the fights this weekend.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew open the show with a brief recap of their winning weeks at UFC Vegas 89 before diving into the 14-fight card with Saturday. Will Erin Blanchfield keep rolling against Manon Fiorot? Does Vicente Luque still have enough in the tank to get past Joaquin Buckley? Can Chris Weidman stave of Father Time for one last, great moment? All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 83 of No Bets Barred.

