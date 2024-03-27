Sean O’Malley had ‘pistol loaded’ during recent home security scare

Sean O’Malley is as concerned about defending his home as he is his UFC belt.

The reigning bantamweight champion took care of the latter at UFC 299, winning a unanimous decision in a rematch with Marlon “Chito” Vera to secure his first title defense. With that rivalry behind him for now, O’Malley can concentrate on more personal matters, including beefing up the security at his residence.

On an episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, “Sugar” explained how a recent encounter at his home had him ready to take justice into his own hands.

“I was walking around my property a couple of nights ago because I saw this car outside,” O’Malley said. “Walking around with my pistol loaded, ready. I was in a mindset—My family’s at my house. It’s not a game. I don’t know if someone’s trying to give me something.

“Chito’s house got broken into. I don’t want someone trying to steal my s***. They think, ‘Oh, he’s rich, he’s got money, he’s got s***.’ I will f******—You get in a mindset. Someone’s like, ‘I’m ready to die.’ I’m ready to kill. So I was just walking around out there with my AR, I’m walking around with my pistol.”

Since earning a Contender Series contract in 2017, O’Malley has experienced an impressive rise to fame, winning 10 of his 12 UFC fights and capturing the bantamweight title with a stunning second-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling.

For O’Malley, the increased notoriety has led to plenty of positive and negative attention, but regardless of intention, he’s asking people to use common sense and avoid invading his personal space.

“People keep finding my f****** house,” O’Malley said. “It’s f****** annoying. I want to put a sign way out there on the road that says: ‘If you pass this line, you could be shot.’ Something. And it’s fans. They like me, that doesn’t mean you can f****** come to my house. Don’t come to my house even if you like me and you want to give me a gift, don’t come to my f****** house.”

“I had security come put crazy security cameras in, motions, light, all that,” O’Malley added. “Just high-end s***, s*** was f****** expensive. Worth it.”

The extent to which fans are willing to go to get closer to their favorite fighter has surprised O’Malley. His coach and co-host Tim Welch said that one fan came all the way up to his house and that they were wearing a “Bane mask.”

O’Malley responded incredulously to the situation.

“Somebody came to my f****** door... He walked,” O’Malley said. “Parked and walked.”