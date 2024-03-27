The MMA Hour with Becky Lynch and Saul Milton in studio, AJ McKee, and Ben Shalom

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro

1:10 p.m.: A.J. McKee will discuss what’s next after his win at PFL vs. Bellator last month.

1:35 p.m.: Ben Shalom, the promoter for BOXXER, talks about the upcoming Wardley vs. Clarke fight and other news with his organization.

2 p.m.: Becky Lynch drops by the studio to discuss WrestleMania 40 next month, her new book, and more.

3:05 p.m: We answer your questions in latest On the Nose.

3:30 p.m. Saul Milton, a part of the English electronic music duo Chase & Status, visits the studio to discuss music, MMA, and more.

4:30 p.m.: We return to On the Nose questions and the parlay pals make their latest selection.

