Stamp Fairtex challenges Xiong Jingnan for strawweight title in ONE’s U.S. return in September

ONE Championship atomweight champion Stamp Fairtex attempts to add another title to her collection when she faces strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. return in September.

ONE officials on Wednesday announced the main event and co-main headliner, which pits bantamweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty against ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a battle of the promotion’s two top strikers.

The card takes place Sept. 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver. Tickets go on sale April 24 via Ticketmaster.

At 26, Stamp has quickly become ONE of the Asian-based promotion’s fastest-rising stars, conquering three different sports — kickboxing, Muay Thai and now MMA — by winning titles in each. She became the undisputed ONE atomweight champion following a knockout win of UFC veteran Seo Hee Ham this past September, which coincided with former titleholder Angela Lee announcing her retirement from the sport.

As for Xiong, she is of the longest reigning champions in ONE, with her only loss in the previous nine years coming via way of submission when she dropped down to atomweight to challenge Lee for the title in 2019.

Outside of that, Xiong has been untouchable as a strawweight with seven consecutive title defenses, including a pair of wins over Lee when she attempted to become a two-division champion.

Now, Xiong defends her home territory once again when Stamp challenges her for the belt in ONE’s return to the U.S. in September.