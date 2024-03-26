Referee, judges assigned for UFC 300 main event and co-main event

The referees and judges for the main and co-main event at UFC 300 have now been assigned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The assignments were handed down during a monthly meeting on Tuesday with Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Jeff Mullen making the recommendations for each fight.

In the main event, Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against ex-champion Jamahal Hill, who will be returning to action after suffering a torn Achilles tended that forced him to surrender his belt following a lopsided win over Glover Teixeira back in January 2023.

Referee Herb Dean will be the third man in the octagon overseeing the fight between Pereira and Hill.

The judges assigned to work the fight are Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato and Ron McCarthy.

The co-main event will feature Zhang Weili defending her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan in the first ever championship bout between two Chinese fighters in the UFC.

The referee overseeing the fight will be Jason Herzog.

The judges scoring the fight will be Mike Bell, Ben Cartlidge and Chris Lee.

Those were the only two fights to get assignments during the Nevada Athletic Commission hearing with the referees and judges being assigned just prior to UFC 300 in April.