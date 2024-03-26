Taila Santos now faces Ilara Joanne, Blagoy Ivanov replaces Bruno Cappelozza at PFL San Antonio

One-time UFC title challenger Taila Santos will have a new opponent for her PFL debut.

The promotion revealed on Tuesday that with Denise Kielholtz out, Santos will now face another Bellator veteran in Ilara Joanne in her opening regular season matchup at PFL San Antonio on April 4.

The event will feature the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions as fighters look to take a step closer towards a world title and a $1 million grand prize.

Additionally, former World Series of Fighting — the PFL’s prior promotional name — heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov returns to the now revamped company for his first fight following his eight-fight UFC stint. Ivanov steps in for 2023 finalist Bruno Cappelozza to face Sergei Bilostenniy in a regular-season tilt.

The PFL also announced that the scheduled Kaytlin Neil vs. Veta Arteaga bout will no longer take place on the card, and that the event will now feature a bantamweight showcase bout between Ty Johnson and Bryce Meredith.

PFL San Antonio will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Ante Delija and Valentin Moldavsky.