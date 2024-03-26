Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Brandon Moreno taking time away from MMA, Dana White’s plans for U.K. return

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is not retiring from MMA, but he’s taking a bit of a break after suffering his second straight split decision loss. What does this mean for Moreno moving forward?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Moreno’s decision to take some time away from the sport, runs down the timeline from Moreno’s win over Brandon Royval at UFC 255 in November 2020 to now, and becoming one of the division’s biggest stars. Additionally, listener questions include UFC CEO Dana White planning to make a big announcement for the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom, and it likely becoming a pay-per-view event, Rose Namajunas’ flyweight future following her UFC Vegas 89 main event win over Amanda Ribas, how UFC Atlantic City stacks up compared to other on-the-road Fight Night events, and much more.

