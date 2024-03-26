UFC 100: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir 2 live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for UFC 100, which took place July 11, 2009 for at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas as we take a look back at a historic pay-per-view event on the road to UFC 300 on April 13. In the main event, Brock Lesnar puts his newly won UFC heavyweight title on the line for the first time against the first man to ever defeat him in MMA, Frank Mir.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and E. Casey Leydon, along with other special guests to watch along with the memorable UFC 100 main card.

In the co-main event, Georges St-Pierre — one of the all-time greats — defends his welterweight title against Thiago Alves.

UFC 100 also features a middleweight bout between coaches of The Ultimate Fighter: United States vs. United Kingdom — one that created one of the promotion’s most iconic moments — as Dan Henderson takes on Michael Bisping, while the main card opens with another 185-pound tilt between Yoshihiro Akiyama and Alan Belcher.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 100 Watch Party at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.