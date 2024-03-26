Morning Report: Dana White says UFC level ‘not even comparable’ to other promotions after ‘MVP’ debut, Kayla Harrison signing

Two big free agents have made their way to the UFC in 2024.

It still feels weird to say Michael "Venom" Page is a part of the UFC roster, even after watching him surgically dismantle Kevin Holland in his promotional debut at UFC 299 earlier this month. The fight was Page's first in almost one full year to the day when he last scored a nasty 26-second TKO over Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292.

Page, 36, spent nine years with Bellator before finally jumping ship for the worldwide leader in MMA. "MVP" isn't the UFC's only significant acquisition this year, though, as former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison signed to debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300 next month. No matter the promotion, none compare to what the UFC has to offer, believes UFC CEO Dana White and fans are seeing that with his newest stars.

“When you get to the UFC — you just saw it with ‘MVP,’ you’re gonna see it with Kayla Harrison, and so many others that have come from other organizations, and they get here,” White told Lex Fridman. “They notice immediately the difference between fighting here and fighting wherever they were before. It’s not even comparable to the impact it has on you when you leave whatever organization you’re with, and you come to the UFC.”

Despite his strong performance against Holland, Page noted post-fight how he didn't feel at his best in the unanimous decision win. Outside of that, he got to put on a show to a decent effect, as fans have grown accustomed to, when he delivered an entertaining WWE-inspired entrance.

Harrison got a taste of a UFC press atmosphere with a fan Q&A ahead of UFC 299. However, it was nothing like the pre-fight press conference that Page participated in, says White.

“I think that it gives them a sense of, ‘Holy s***. I can really—’ I mean, ‘MVP,’ when he came, there were probably more people at the press conference than any fight he’d ever fought in at Bellator, you know what I mean?" White said. "You feel that energy, and you feel the difference in the impact of being here, and I think it takes a lot of these guys to another level."

FINAL THOUGHTS

Page and Harrison have been pretty open about this so far. It’s not much of a secret, at least regarding UFC’s crowd shows — a bit of a different story for the Apex events.

Either way, honestly, I want to answer the poll question and feel it’s pretty easy. Harrison just has a significantly easier group to have success against than MVP. I still think he’ll do relatively well for as long as he’s around.

Thanks for reading!

