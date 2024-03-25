Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Dolidze on tap for UFC 302 in June

Middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze have agreed to meet on June 1 at UFC 302, with the event expected to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday.

A winner of five fights in a row, Hernandez has quickly become a player at 185 pounds as he’s continued to impress with his recent performances. Most recently, Hernandez stopped the momentum built up by Roman Kopylov when he scored a second-round submission against the Russian at UFC 298 in February.

He’ll look to build on that win streak when he returns to action in June.

Meanwhile, Dolidze attempts to put the brakes on a two-fight losing skid, which includes a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov back in February. Prior to those setbacks, Dolidze had rattled off four wins in a row, including knockouts of Jack Hermansson and Phil Hawes.

Hernandez vs. Dolidze joins a growing lineup headed to UFC 302, with a main event still to be determined.