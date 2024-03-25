Brandon Moreno announces break from MMA: ‘I’ve reached a limit in my mind’

Brandon Moreno is taking some time away to reset.

The two-time former UFC flyweight champion announced Monday that he is taking a break from MMA following his split decision loss to Brandon Royval at UFC Mexico City in February. In an eight-minute message on Instagram, Moreno, 30, emphasized that he is not retiring, but simply needs some time off after suffering his first two-fight losing streak since 2018.

“I just think I’ve reached a limit in my mind, and I’m tired,” Moreno said in Spanish (translation courtesy of MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura).

“It’s not goodbye or anything like that, it’s just wait for me, be patient with me, let my body, but more than anything my mind, my head, compose itself and recover — recover and we’re going to get back to doing things right. The last time that happened, I came back, and I became a world champion. I’d like to think I can do the same, and when I return, I’m going to go on a tear. I still think I’m an incredible fighter, and I have all the qualities and abilities to be a champion again.”

Moreno (21-8-2) has been a central player in the UFC flyweight title scene since re-signing with the UFC for his second stint in the promotion in 2019. Moreno captured the belt twice with victories over Deiveson Figueiredo over the course of a four-fight series with the Brazilian from 2020-23, but then dropped the title this past July with a split decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno was expected to be a top contender to face Pantoja again, but ultimately lost that opportunity with another split decision setback against Royval.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with Moreno’s management that the Mexican fighter’s Monday announcement signaled only a break from MMA and nothing more.

Moreno’s entire message in Spanish can be read and watched below. (Translation courtesy of Segura and MMA Fighting’s José Youngs.)