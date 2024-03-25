Source: NAC withheld Igor Severino’s purse after UFC Vegas 89 bite

Igor Severino did not get paid for his UFC Vegas 89 bout with Andre Lima.

Severino’s purse was withheld by the Nevada Athletic Commission after he was disqualified for biting Lima in the second round of the preliminary-card bout at UFC APEX this past Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The exact amount of Severino’s purse is unknown because the NAC does not publicly disclose salaries.

Severino faces a potential suspension and fine for his behavior at next month’s NAC meeting. Since his bite is without precedent in MMA, it’s unclear what the potential punishment could be. Mike Tyson was fined $3 million and his boxing license revoked after his infamous “bite-fight” where he repeatedly bit then-champ Evander Holyfield’s ear, tearing off a part of it.

UFC CEO Dana White initially indicated Severino faced repercussions from the NAC, which oversaw UFC Vegas 89. The UFC exec also announced Severino would be released from the UFC just one fight into a career that launched with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Despite taking a bite that left visible marks on his arm, Lima opined that Severino should be given another chance by the UFC. The winning fighter was in good spirits following the bizarre incident, so much so that he got a tattoo of the bite with the caption “I got f****** bit.” An impressed White later announced he would give Lima another $25,000 for the tattoo on top of the $25,000 for the bite.

Severino initially denied he bit Lima before cameras cut to Lima’s arm, which showed obvious bite marks. He has yet to comment publicly on the incident.