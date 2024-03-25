 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Rose Namajunas, Chris Weidman, Renato Moicano, Erin Blanchfield, Sodiq Yusuff, and Payton Talbot

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro

1:15 p.m.: UFC Vegas 89 winner Payton Talbot breaks down his win over Cameron Saaiman.

1:40 p.m.: UFC Atlantic City headliner Erin Blanchfield talks about her fight with Manon Fiorot.

2 p.m.: Renato Moicano previews his UFC 300 fight with Jalin Turner and more.

2:30 p.m.: We recap more from a busy combat sports weekend.

3 p.m.: Sodiq Yusuff talks about his UFC 300 fight against Diego Lopes.

3:30 p.m.: Former UFC champ Rose Namajunas discusses her UFC Vegas 89 win over Amanda Ribas and what’s next.

4 p.m.: Chris Weidman returns to talk about his UFC Atlantic City fight against Bruno Silva.

4:30 p.m.: The parlay pals and GC look back at their most recent picks.

