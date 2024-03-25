The MMA Hour with Rose Namajunas, Chris Weidman, Renato Moicano, Erin Blanchfield, Sodiq Yusuff, and Payton Talbot

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro

1:15 p.m.: UFC Vegas 89 winner Payton Talbot breaks down his win over Cameron Saaiman.

1:40 p.m.: UFC Atlantic City headliner Erin Blanchfield talks about her fight with Manon Fiorot.

2 p.m.: Renato Moicano previews his UFC 300 fight with Jalin Turner and more.

2:30 p.m.: We recap more from a busy combat sports weekend.

3 p.m.: Sodiq Yusuff talks about his UFC 300 fight against Diego Lopes.

3:30 p.m.: Former UFC champ Rose Namajunas discusses her UFC Vegas 89 win over Amanda Ribas and what’s next.

4 p.m.: Chris Weidman returns to talk about his UFC Atlantic City fight against Bruno Silva.

4:30 p.m.: The parlay pals and GC look back at their most recent picks.

