On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 89

Rose Namajunas earned her first octagon victory in the UFC’s flyweight division with a hard-fought main event showing against Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 89 fight card. Where does the victory put “Thug Rose” in the championship discussion at 125 pounds?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Namajunas after snapping her two-fight skid in her unanimous decision win over Ribas.

Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Karl Williams following his decision win over Justin Tafa in the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan after his first-round finish of A.J. Dobson, Payton Talbott after his impressive stoppage win over Cameron Saaiman, along with fellow main card winners Youssef Zalal, Fernando Padilla and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.