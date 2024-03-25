 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Dustin Poirier responds to Islam Makhachev, says ‘I’ve done more in MMA than he has’

By Drake Riggs
UFC 299: Poirier v Saint Denis Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dustin Poirier wants to get his hands on Islam Makhachev.

The UFC lightweight division is always on fire and delivers exciting matchups. UFC 300 will play host to two massive bouts in the weight class next month, pitting four top contenders against each other, three of whom have previously held titles in some variation.

BMF champion Justin Gaethje and the former undisputed lightweight king Charles Oliveira have been mentioned as the most logical following options for the current champion, Islam Makhachev. However, each will first have to make their cases further by attempting to score big wins over former featherweight champion Max Holloway and rising superstar Arman Tsarukyan. Meanwhile, one-time interim title holder Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) got back in the win column with a big second-round knockout of Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. The divisional timing has seemingly opened up a door for “The Diamond” back to an early title shot.

“100 percent, that’s what I want,” Poirier told MMA Junkie of a title shot (h/t MMA Mania). “If I could pick a fight, the title fight is my choice. That’s what I want.”

Poirier and Makhachev have already stated how they’re willing to fight next. The champion has targeted a June return, which Poirier recently said isn’t too soon after his win earlier this month.

Ultimately, Makhachev sees “no other option” and doesn’t necessarily see Poirier deserving of being his next title challenger. He wants to stay active, though, and Poirier is available. That mentality triggered a retort from Louisiana’s finest when presented to him over the weekend.

“That’s on him,” Poirier said. I’ve done more in the sport of mixed martial arts than he has. I’ve been around a long time. I was doing this before it was cool, and I’m still here — still here doing it at the highest level. I can beat anybody in the world, and I hope he’s next.

“That’s the only thing left for me to do. You know, I’ve done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I’ve created business. Business, multiple businesses. I’ve headlined so many cards. I’ve been 30 times in the UFC octagon. My family is set. Like, I’ve done everything I’ve set out to do but capture the title, and that’s the only thing left for me to do, and that’s what I want.”

Should the bout happen next for 155-pound gold, a Makhachev (25-1) win would tie him for the divisional title defense record at three after he earned back-to-back victories over Alexander Volkanovski last year.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I still have a feeling the UFC will wait to see what happens after UFC 300 to at least offer one of the lightweight winners a fight with Islam. No matter what, it would be wise of them not to make a shorter turnaround with less preparation for someone of the champion’s caliber. You never know, though.

Thanks for reading!

