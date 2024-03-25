Morning Report: Dustin Poirier responds to Islam Makhachev, says ‘I’ve done more in MMA than he has’

Dustin Poirier wants to get his hands on Islam Makhachev.

The UFC lightweight division is always on fire and delivers exciting matchups. UFC 300 will play host to two massive bouts in the weight class next month, pitting four top contenders against each other, three of whom have previously held titles in some variation.

BMF champion Justin Gaethje and the former undisputed lightweight king Charles Oliveira have been mentioned as the most logical following options for the current champion, Islam Makhachev. However, each will first have to make their cases further by attempting to score big wins over former featherweight champion Max Holloway and rising superstar Arman Tsarukyan. Meanwhile, one-time interim title holder Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) got back in the win column with a big second-round knockout of Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. The divisional timing has seemingly opened up a door for “The Diamond” back to an early title shot.

“100 percent, that’s what I want,” Poirier told MMA Junkie of a title shot (h/t MMA Mania). “If I could pick a fight, the title fight is my choice. That’s what I want.”

Poirier and Makhachev have already stated how they’re willing to fight next. The champion has targeted a June return, which Poirier recently said isn’t too soon after his win earlier this month.

Ultimately, Makhachev sees “no other option” and doesn’t necessarily see Poirier deserving of being his next title challenger. He wants to stay active, though, and Poirier is available. That mentality triggered a retort from Louisiana’s finest when presented to him over the weekend.

“That’s on him,” Poirier said. I’ve done more in the sport of mixed martial arts than he has. I’ve been around a long time. I was doing this before it was cool, and I’m still here — still here doing it at the highest level. I can beat anybody in the world, and I hope he’s next.

“That’s the only thing left for me to do. You know, I’ve done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I’ve created business. Business, multiple businesses. I’ve headlined so many cards. I’ve been 30 times in the UFC octagon. My family is set. Like, I’ve done everything I’ve set out to do but capture the title, and that’s the only thing left for me to do, and that’s what I want.”

Should the bout happen next for 155-pound gold, a Makhachev (25-1) win would tie him for the divisional title defense record at three after he earned back-to-back victories over Alexander Volkanovski last year.

TOP STORIES

Absurd. Andre Lima gets bite-bonus tattoo, extra $25k from Dana White after bizarre UFC Vegas 89 win

Chomped. Andre Lima reacts to being bitten at UFC Vegas 89: ‘I really thought that the fence had gotten into me’

Lackluster. Matt Brown warns Michael Chandler that beating Conor McGregor now doesn’t mean much: ‘I don’t even think we’d be impressed’

Boxing. Jake Paul eager to test Mike Tyson’s punching power: ‘I want to see how hard he hits’

Return. Gilbert Melendez comes ‘full circle’ working with Scott Coker on new promotion, addresses potential comeback

Matchmaking. Rose Namajunas open to fight with ‘savage’ Maycee Barber

Bantamweight. Sean O’Malley’s coach admits Merab Dvalishvili is ‘scary’ opponent: ‘There’s ways for us to lose’

$$$. UFC Vegas 89 post-fight bonuses: 4 get $50k, Andre Lima gets ‘Bite of the Night’

Victory. ‘Rose the best when her back against the wall’: Pros react to Rose Namajunas’ gritty UFC Vegas 89 win

Cult-Leader. Diego Sanchez unloads on ‘dangerous and unstable’ Josh Fabia: ‘This is real Charlie Manson-level craziness’

Actor. Conor McGregor eager for more Hollywood opportunities: ‘Think about the movies that you can make around me’

Gone. ‘Disappointed’ Donn Davis reacts to Kayla Harrison leaving PFL, says planned fights were ‘bigger than’ anything in UFC

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 89 Post Show.

This Is CineMMA 1: Road House.

UFC Atlantic City Promo.

Free fights.

Dana’s transformation.

Deep Jewels 44: Seika Izawa vs. Si Yoon Park.

Invicta 1 Subs.

145 Aljo.

Bo’s Road to UFC 300.

Paddy’s Manchester takeover.

Games with Jake and Conor.

Kelvin at BangTao.

Backyard action.

MORNING MUSIC

The more Serj, the better.

@Dannybyrdstein with this week’s reader choice.

NOT CURRENTLY BUT ALWAYS:

FUTUREPROOF BY NOTHING BUT THIEVES — Daniel Byrd (@Dannybyrdstein) March 22, 2024

Go to Twitter, use the #MorningReport hashtag, or find one of my tweets with it, and drop me a jam you’re currently really into. I’ll pick the best one alongside my daily choice and give you a shoutout! You can also share in the comments below — those are just harder to sift through sometimes!

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Kablamo.

PFL Contracts.

How the PFL can tie up an athlete for years.



One year term that they can renew again. Then again. Then again if you are champ. pic.twitter.com/I0fOKoU26Z — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) March 23, 2024

Here’s how one fighters PFL season pay was structured pic.twitter.com/XRgxutTA3w — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) March 23, 2024

Chomp-gate.

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh.

The aftermath of Jacinta Austin vs.

Karolina Wojcik at #oktagon55



Austin won a dominant UD pic.twitter.com/nmlJUp4p29 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 23, 2024

Only in Fight Circus.

The Harder They Come, The Harder They Fall.@Jon_NuttFMD and @FightCircus have done it again. pic.twitter.com/9QDpjcQry5 — FMD ☣️ (@FullMetalDojo) March 23, 2024

It sure can.

Solid.

What an amazing knockout in Rei da Silva Combat 16. Isac “King” Silva destroys Ariclenes Oliveira. pic.twitter.com/1mQETDoKv5 — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) March 24, 2024

Response.

Not my night, no excuses. Gonna take some time off and do some soul searching. Congrats to my opponent — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 24, 2024

Things you hate to see.

Every once in a while you stumble across a fighter you liked growing ups twitter page. Then you realize he's lame https://t.co/aopeMIu8rT — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 24, 2024

@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC. We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at… — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) March 24, 2024

Best in the world.

Seika Izawa submits Si Yoon Park (Ninja Choke) - DEEP JEWELS 44 pic.twitter.com/Y8yl8Zu8O9 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) March 25, 2024

With her #DeepJewels44 win, Seika Izawa (@starflower2525) is now:



- Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion

- Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion

- Rizin FF Women's Super Atomweight Champion

- Undefeated (13-0)

- Still only 26 years old — Robert Sargent (@MMARising) March 24, 2024

Nasty work for a 97-pounder.

A Kitamura KO.

Wrestler wars.

You punch guys in the face for a living. Shut up. https://t.co/O9pQtYcozt — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) March 24, 2024

Champ.

Full circle.

Legend.

Demetrious Johnson on a tear today.



Won his division, brown belt feather Master 2.



Just submitted his first open class opponent who had to be super heavy or ultra heavy, with 13 seconds left, after dominating the match entirely. #MightyMouse pic.twitter.com/DLFZK71inu — kevjitsu (@kevjitsu) March 24, 2024

Holy.

Talks.

Love me or hate me , we sure did get some people talking wrestling and ultimately that’s what I am here to do! The NCAA wrestling tournament is just the best! Off to UFC 300!! @NCAAWrestling @espn #growrestling pic.twitter.com/mQQcNAWsYz — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 24, 2024

War.

on this day i went to war with shogun. this was a tough challenge for me after getting dropped early in the first. luckily i have power in that right hand, even at 43. pic.twitter.com/gLbvlHrQhq — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) March 24, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Hiroaki Suzuki (4-3) vs. Ren “Ya-Man” Sugiyama (0-1); RIZIN 46, April 29

Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-7); UFC 301, May 4

Alex Caceres (21-14) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1); UFC St. Louis, May 11

Adrian Yanez (16-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-6); UFC Vegas 92, May 18

Nate Maness (15-3) vs. Jimmy Flick (17-7); UFC Vegas 93, June 15

Adam Fugitt (9-4) vs. Josh Quinlan (6-2); UFC Vegas 93, June 15

Jason Jackson (18-4) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0); Bellator Dublin, June 22

Cody Durden (16-5-1) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-3); UFC 303, June 29

FINAL THOUGHTS

I still have a feeling the UFC will wait to see what happens after UFC 300 to at least offer one of the lightweight winners a fight with Islam. No matter what, it would be wise of them not to make a shorter turnaround with less preparation for someone of the champion’s caliber. You never know, though.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 89% of 539 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Should Demetrious Johnson have received pay-per-view points for those UFC events he fought on?”

Thursday: 54% of 327 total votes answered “Equal interest/uninterest level” when asked, “Which boxing match interests you more?”

Wednesday: 59% of 405 total votes answered “Rose Namajunas” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Namajunas defeated Amanda Ribas via unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 89’s main event.

Tuesday: 94% of 543 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Will we ever see Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 3?”

Monday: 73% of 449 total votes answered “Khabib Nurmagomedov” when asked, “Who in their prime is/was a more dangerous fighter?”

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Will Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier happen next? Yes

No vote view results 62% Yes (30 votes)

37% No (18 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.