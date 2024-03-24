This Is CineMMA, Episode 1: Road House — Is this the best MMA movie ever?

Conor McGregor, Hollywood superstar?

On the inaugural episode of This is CineMMA, the MMA Fighting movie review crew takes a long look at the recently released #RoadHouse remake (re-imagining? remix?), which also features Jake Gyllenhaal as a disgraced #UFC fighter looking to turn his life around when he gets a job as a bouncer in the Florida Keys.

Join Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon as we give you a blow-by-blow account of the best fight scenes, the most convincing combatants, and the most inspiring martial arts quotes from what some are calling a cinematic masterpiece.

How is McGregor as an actor? How is Gyllenhaal as a fighter? And how would any of the characters in Road House fare if they actually got a call-up to the UFC?

All that, plus we answer the question of where Road House ranks among the greatest MMA-related movies of all time.

New episodes of the This is CineMMA show come out weekly and are available to watch on YouTube, and in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.