UFC Vegas 88 post-fight show: Reaction to Rose Namajunas’ win and first biting disqualification in UFC history

Rose Namajunas got back in the winning column on Saturday, taking a competitive unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89. But while the main event had the most stakes on the card, it was a preliminary bout that stole the show when Igor Severino became the first fighter in UFC history to be disqualified for biting; he chomped on Andre Lima’s arm in just the second fight of the evening.

Following Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX, MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Eric Jackman, and Alexander K. Lee react to the event, Namajunas’s big win and “Bite-gate.”

Additionally, they discuss Edmen Shahbazyan’s great comeback, Payton Talbott’s arrival as a legitimate prospect, who took home bonuses, and Andre Lima’s ability to turn getting bit into the biggest win of the evening.

