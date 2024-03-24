UFC Vegas 89 post-fight bonuses: 4 get $50k, Andre Lima gets ‘Bite of the Night’

An extra bonus was handed out at UFC Vegas 89 for a history-making disqualification on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

There was the standard “Fight of the Night” bonus awarded to the pair deemed to have the best scrap on Saturday at UFC APEX. Then there were two “Performance of the Night” bumps given to highlight-reel finishers.

And then there was a totally new category, hopefully one that doesn’t become a regular thing: “Bite of the Night.” That was the punny way to award Andre Lima for the unpleasant experience of getting chomped during his fight with Igor Severino on the preliminary card.

Severino was cut from the UFC after being disqualified, and UFC CEO Dana White threw Lima an extra $25,000 – on top of an initial bonus of $25,000 – for getting a tattoo to memorialize his highly unusual win.

Here are the other bonus winners from UFC Vegas 89:

A preliminary-card slugfest between Jarno Errens and Steven Nguyen was an easy choice for “Fight of the Night,” with both getting an extra $50,000 for a contest Errens took by unanimous decision.

Fast-rising bantamweight Payton Talbott picked up an extra $50,000 for his dominant performance and stunning finish of Cameron Saaiman on the main card.

Main card opener Fernando Padilla also picked up an extra $50,000 for his standing D’Arce choke of Luis Pajuelo.

UFC Vegas 89’s entire fight card aired on ESPN+.