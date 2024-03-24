Andre Lima gets bite-bonus tattoo, extra $25k from Dana White after bizarre UFC Vegas 89 win

Las Vegas is the place for rash decisions, and Andre Lima made the most of Sin City by getting a tattoo to memorialize his status as the first UFC fighter to get a bonus for getting bitten inside the octagon.

UFC Vegas 89 hadn’t even concluded when Lima hit a local tattoo studio and got some new ink – highlighted by the bite mark his opponent, Igor Severino, gave him in one of the most bizarre endings to a UFC fight in history.

UFC CEO Dana White liked Lima’s move, and after promising a bonus to the fighter for his troubles, he doubled the money from $25,000 to $50,000 for the completely new octagon category of bonus: “I got f****** bit.”

Check out Lima’s tattoo.

Lima was ruled the winner via disqualification after officials got a good look at his arm, which all but eliminated any questions about whether Severino had taken a bite out of him in the clinch during the first round.

Severino initially denied biting Lima before visual evidence showed otherwise. UFC CEO Dana White subsequently confirmed that Severino would be released from the UFC. The UFC exec also indicated Severino could be disciplined by the Nevada Athletic Commission, which oversaw the event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Lima, who picked up his first UFC win on Saturday, had a considerably better night in Las Vegas. And he left with a permanent memory of a wild night.