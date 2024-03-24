Chris Avila calls Misfits Boxing 13 ‘goofy-ass show’ after split-decision win

Chris Avila appears to be not a huge fan of Misfits Boxing after an interesting night in Nashville.

The Bellator veteran earned a split-decision win over Jake Bostwick after the judges scored the fight 37-39, 40-36, and 39-37 on Saturday night.

However, things got a little more interesting during the post-fight interview, when Avila was asked his thoughts on Misfits Boxing and if he planned on a future with the organization.

“I don’t know about Misfits,” Avila said. “No disrespect, but this is a goofy-ass show. There’s a lot of stupid shit going on. I’m here to do what I got to do. Good fight. Good everything about Misfits.

Avila announced his next fight for June 1, the same night his teammate Nate Diaz battles Jorge Masvidal in a pay-per-view boxing match. Hopefully, things go much smoother for Avila that night, because Saturday’s fight got off to a rocky start when he had to change both gloves before the fight.

Chris Avila put on the wrong Gloves pic.twitter.com/6GrE5cbiwB — Combat Media (@CombatMedias) March 24, 2024

After the fight, Misfits had to delay the main event because the ring had to be fixed. The main event then was delayed as the 2-on-1 fight became just 1-on-1 and lasted less than one minute.