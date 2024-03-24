 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Avila calls Misfits Boxing 13 ‘goofy-ass show’ after split-decision win

By Bryan Tucker
Chris Avila appears to be not a huge fan of Misfits Boxing after an interesting night in Nashville.

The Bellator veteran earned a split-decision win over Jake Bostwick after the judges scored the fight 37-39, 40-36, and 39-37 on Saturday night.

However, things got a little more interesting during the post-fight interview, when Avila was asked his thoughts on Misfits Boxing and if he planned on a future with the organization.

“I don’t know about Misfits,” Avila said. “No disrespect, but this is a goofy-ass show. There’s a lot of stupid shit going on. I’m here to do what I got to do. Good fight. Good everything about Misfits.

Avila announced his next fight for June 1, the same night his teammate Nate Diaz battles Jorge Masvidal in a pay-per-view boxing match. Hopefully, things go much smoother for Avila that night, because Saturday’s fight got off to a rocky start when he had to change both gloves before the fight.

After the fight, Misfits had to delay the main event because the ring had to be fixed. The main event then was delayed as the 2-on-1 fight became just 1-on-1 and lasted less than one minute.

