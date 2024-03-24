‘Rose the best when her back against the wall’: Pros react to Rose Namajunas’ gritty UFC Vegas 89 win

Rose Namajunas is a winner at 125 pounds.

The two-time strawweight champion can finally state that as fact after earning a close unanimous decision win against Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89 on Saturday. Namajunas and Ribas showed off every aspect of their games in their duel, but it was Namajunas’ wrestling that appeared to give her the edge.

Not only did Namajunas win at 125 pounds for the first time, she also had her hand raised inside the octagon for the first time since November 2021. The win keeps “Thug Rose” in the conversation for a future shot at the flyweight title and a chance to become a two-division champion.

Fighters tuning in to Saturday’s headliner were impressed by both fighters, though Namajunas in particular was praised for her resilience.

Check out what fighters on social media had to say about some of UFC Vegas 89’s most memorable moments.

Rose Namajunas earns hard-fought win over Amanda Ribas

Rose the best when her back against the wall — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 24, 2024

Tough one to score. Those 2 girls were very evenly matched #UFCFightNight — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 24, 2024

Great fight by both ladies #UFCVegas89 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 24, 2024

I’m always in awe watching @rosenamajunas fight. She’s so crafty and creatively precise in all of her movements. #ufcfightnight — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) March 24, 2024

Always working, well done brother @edmenshahbazyan !!! — Jake Ellenberger (@EllenbergerMMA) March 24, 2024

Edmen!!! What a comeback! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 24, 2024

What a fight! — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) March 24, 2024

Edmen Shahbazyan looked good tonight . He was in the UFC at age 21 fighting serious vets . I like his upside going forward ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 24, 2024

Talbott has that “it” factor. He’s got a lot of the right pieces that create a superstar when you put them together. #UFCVegas89 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 24, 2024

Yo this dude got that Sean O’Malley accuracy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 24, 2024

That was impressive — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 24, 2024

Striking, range awareness, shot selection was on another level then Saaiman. Someone to watch for sure. Def has my attention now. https://t.co/Sqx55gXpPn — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 24, 2024