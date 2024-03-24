 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Rose the best when her back against the wall’: Pros react to Rose Namajunas’ gritty UFC Vegas 89 win

By Alexander K. Lee
Rose Namajunas is a winner at 125 pounds.

The two-time strawweight champion can finally state that as fact after earning a close unanimous decision win against Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89 on Saturday. Namajunas and Ribas showed off every aspect of their games in their duel, but it was Namajunas’ wrestling that appeared to give her the edge.

Not only did Namajunas win at 125 pounds for the first time, she also had her hand raised inside the octagon for the first time since November 2021. The win keeps “Thug Rose” in the conversation for a future shot at the flyweight title and a chance to become a two-division champion.

Fighters tuning in to Saturday’s headliner were impressed by both fighters, though Namajunas in particular was praised for her resilience.

Check out what fighters on social media had to say about some of UFC Vegas 89’s most memorable moments.

Rose Namajunas earns hard-fought win over Amanda Ribas

Edmen Shahbazyan scores incredible comeback knockout

Undefeated prospect Payton Talbott wows in second UFC fight

