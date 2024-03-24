 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
Watch Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 89 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

Namajunas vs. Ribas took place March 23 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rose Namajunas (11-6) and Jailton Almeida (13-4) collided in the UFC Vegas 89 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

For a full breakdown of the fight, check out round-by-round updates of the UFC Vegas 89 main event by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

