Watch Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 89 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

Namajunas vs. Ribas took place March 23 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rose Namajunas (11-6) and Jailton Almeida (13-4) collided in the UFC Vegas 89 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

AMANDA RIBAS vs ROSE NAMAJUNAS



Last chance - who you got!? #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/giPHGUoDMm — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 24, 2024

Las patadas de Ribas conectan pero Namajunas contesta con los puños #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/cV0wNL8YVP — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 24, 2024

25 minutes in the books! ⏱️



Scorecards incoming – who you got? #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/5r5szqy0NC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 24, 2024

For a full breakdown of the fight, check out round-by-round updates of the UFC Vegas 89 main event by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.