Jake Paul eager to test Mike Tyson’s punching power: ‘I want to see how hard he hits’

Jake Paul sounds like he’s ready to stand and trade with Mike Tyson.

Over the course of a 20-year pro boxing career, Tyson earned a reputation as one of the most fearsome knockout artists in combat sports history, regularly decimating his opposition in seconds and turning them into highlight-reel fodder. On July 20 in Arlington, Texas, “Iron Mike” returns to the ring to face Paul in a bout that will be broadcast to millions live on Netflix.

Details are still to come as far as the exact rules that Paul and Tyson will be competing under, but both men appear to be serious about wanting to score a knockout. In Paul’s case, he wants to at least give Tyson the chance to be the first man to put him down for the count.

“I am biting off a lot,” Paul said on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. “This is definitely the toughest, most savage, lethal opponent regardless of age, because the power is the last thing to go. But the reaction and reception of it is insane. I almost can’t even believe it, so very surreal and very, very grateful for all of that. We’re going to see.

“I want to see how hard he hits. Mike, I really want to see, bro. Let’s see all the legends, the myths, because you’re Iron Mike Tyson, but I have an iron chin, people know that. I take shots. I think people are underestimating me being able to deal with his power, and that’s something that’s going to make it interesting.”

Paul, a YouTuber and social media influencer who has dedicated himself to boxing the past few years, is coming off of back-to-back first-round knockouts of Ryan Bourland and Andre August. He also holds wins over former UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren and has rarely been hurt over the course of 10 pro bouts.

Is he nervous at all that Tyson could turn back the clock and unleash the beast?

“No, not at all,” Paul said. “I’m excited. I literally can’t wait to look across the ring and see him and give him a f****** death stare.”

Paul and Tyson have already had the opportunity to stand face to face and despite Tyson still having the potential to knock him out, Paul could only chuckle at the absurdity of the situation he’s found himself in.

“I just laughed,” Paul said. “I did the faceoff, and then I walked away and I just laughed to myself. I was like, ‘Ha! This is insane.’ On my screen, my eyeballs are the ones facing off against Mike Tyson, and I just couldn’t believe it. The fact that it’s on Netflix, I think that’s going to really revolutionize the game in boxing. I think streaming could eventually be a very bright future for the sport, and it’s just like a whole entertainment spectacle. Cowboys Stadium.

“I’ll probably still do pay-per-view, I don’t know. We’ll see, maybe this is what the fans are going to show out for.”