UFC Vegas 89 live blog: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

This is the UFC Vegas 89 live blog for Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas, the women’s flyweight main event fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A staple of the UFC’s strawweight and women’s flyweight divisions since joining the promotion in 2019, Ribas is one of a very small number of fighters to be ranked in two divisions in the UFC’s rankings. Despite all her success, though, she has been unable to punch her ticket to a title fight in either division. But hopefully a signature win over a former champion could elevate her into true title contention.

Related Get Latest UFC 299 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The former two-time UFC strawweight champion, Namajunas’s epic highs have only been equaled by her puzzling lows. After beating Zhang Weili twice to cement herself as the strawweight champion, Namajunas then dropped the belt to Carla Esparza in one of the worst fights in modern MMA history.

Most recently, Namajunas looked to change things up with a flyweight title run, but fell short in her divisional debut, losing a decision to Manon Fiorot this past September. Now in her sophomore outing, she looks to get back on the winning track against Ribas.

Check out the UFC Vegas 89 live blog below.