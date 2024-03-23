UFC Vegas 89 video: Payton Talbott demolishes Cameron Saaiman in second

Payton Talbott’s sophomore outing in the UFC was even better than his first.

On Saturday night, Talbott faced fellow bantamweight prospect Cameron Saaiman in one of the most anticipated bouts of UFC Vegas 89, and Nevada native showed out, demolishing Saaiman from pillar to post en route to a TKO at 21 seconds of the second round.

Talbott came out and put it on Saaiman right from the jump, marching him down and seemingly landing punches, elbows, and knees at will. The knees in particular were an issue for Saaiman as Talbott floored him with a monstrous one as Saaiman attempted to change levels. Saaiman somehow survived the onslaught to make it to the second round, but things didn’t get any better.

Talbott dropped Saaiman with a left hook right at the start of Round 2, and though the South African did his best to survive again, he could not, finally succumbing to the relentless follow-up shots from Talbott.

The 25-year-old Talbott is now 7-0 in his professional career and looks to be one of the brightest young prospects in the bantamweight division.

Check out Talbott’s sensational performance below.