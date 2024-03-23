Video: Sam Alvey rocked by clash of heads, retains Karate Combat title via no-contest

Sam Alvey remains the Karate Combat heavyweight champ after his first title defense ended with an accidental foul.

Alvey faced Antonio Arroyo in the main event of Karate Combat Kickback 2 and took a flurry of shots in the second round that forced referee intervention. Upon replay, it became clear that the finish was set in motion by a clash of heads that knocked Alvey silly, allowing Arroyo to seal the deal.

Check out the finish of the fight below.

Regrettably, the bout between Sam Alvey and Antonio Arroyo has been declared a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt that led to the TKO.#KCK2 | LIVE NOW | #FreeOnYoutube pic.twitter.com/JnDEMoiMC2 — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) March 24, 2024

As a result, officials ruled the fight a no-contest, allowing Alvey to retain the belt he captured three months earlier with a decision over promotional standout Ross Levine.

“Regrettably, the bout between Sam Alvey and Antonio Arroyo has been declared a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt that led to the TKO,” read a statement from Karate Combat following the event on Saturday at Playa del Carmen in Cancun, Mexico.

Alvey and Arroyo are expected to rematch at a later date.