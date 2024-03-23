UFC Vegas 89 video: Julian Erosa withstands early trouble, submits Ricardo Ramos with guillotine choke

Julian Erosa wasn’t going to fall flat in his first fight as a father.

“Juicy J” survived an early onslaught from Ricardo Ramos and caught the Brazilian featherweight in a fight-ending guillotine choke in their preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 89 on Saturday. Ramos appeared to have Erosa on the ropes with a flurry of strikes in Round 1, but moments later Erosa managed to work from his back and snatch Ramos’ neck for the submission.

Watch the comeback finish below.

Julian Erosa submits Ricardo Ramos after being hurt early in the fight #UFCVegas89



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/0v6P8IkMz1 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 24, 2024

It was the 13th career submission win for Erosa and his third in the UFC. With the victory, Erosa snapped a two-fight losing streak and improved to 6-3 in his third stint with the promotion.

In his post-fight interview, Erosa made sure to give a shout-out to his wife Alana, who gave birth to their child just eight days ago.

Ramos falls to 7-5 in the UFC and has now lost two straight fights for the first time in his 12-year career.