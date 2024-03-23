Misfits Boxing 13 event delayed over alleged ‘swatting’; KSI, officials react

The Misfits Boxing 13 event had a very unusual delay Saturday.

After the second round of the fight between Lil Cracra and Yuddy Gang, the entire arena was evacuated amid reports of a possible bomb threat at Worldwide Stages in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

“We have been notified by security there has been some sort of threat or some sort of incident,” commentator Todd Grisham told the DAZN audience. “They are clearing out the arena, including stopping this fight after two rounds. We have to leave as well. We are going to take a short break, make sure everything is good, and that everyone is safe... please stay tuned.”

DAZN kept up its live feed of the arena during the delay for several minutes before turning to a promo that states “Sorry for the interruption. We’re working to bring your event back as soon as we can.”

KSI reacted to the delay below.

I’ve never seen an event that I’m watching LIVE, get swatted. America’s different — ksi (@KSI) March 24, 2024

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Misfits Boxing are currently working with local authorities.



Show will resume imminently. — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) March 24, 2024

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the X-Series 013 fight card is temporarily postponed, but will resume shortly. Stay tuned for updates. — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) March 24, 2024

The event is back plus the swatter is gonna get sued and arrested. Long day. VPNs won’t save you — ksi (@KSI) March 24, 2024

There are three more fights remaining on the main card. The fight between Lil Cracra and Yuddy Gang has been ruled a no-contest after the delay.

The event will restart at 10:10 p.m. ET after a 78-minute delay, according to officials.

“We apologize for that brief delay,” Grisham said when the event returned. “Basically what happened is the local law enforcement authorities out of an abundance of caution asked everyone to clear the arena so they could do an in-depth security check. They did that and have been given the all-clear so we will continue the show.”