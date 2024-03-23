Igor Severino to be cut from UFC after biting Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89

Igor Severino was disqualified for being the first UFC fighter to be disqualified for biting opponent Andre Lima, and now, his octagon career is over.

UFC CEO Dana White initially confirmed Severino release from contract to longtime MMA reporter Kevin Iole, and the broadcast team at UFC Vegas 89 later confirmed the news, citing White’s statement to Iole.

Updated my story on the bite with a quote from @danawhite and Severino will be cut because of the bite. #UFCVegas89 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) March 24, 2024

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White wrote to Iole via text message. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the [Nevada State Athletic Commission].”

Lima complained to referee Chris Tognoni about the bite, and officials reviewed the footage after stopping the action in the octagon. When Lima raised his arm, a clear set of bite marks could be seen, prompting Tognoni to disqualify him from the fight at 2:52 of Round 2.

Fighter reaction to the bizarre finish ranged from shock to humor. Lima’s manager later revealed that White awarded the winning fighter $50,000 for an “I got f****** bit” bonus.

Brazilian Severino earned a UFC contract with a stoppage win this past September on Dana White’s Contender Series. His meeting with fellow Contender Series vet Lima marked both fighters’ octagon debut, and it was a memorable one for all the wrong reasons.