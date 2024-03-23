 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Misfits Boxing 13 video: Joey Knight knocks out Baby Hulk with powerful left hand

Joey Knight makes another statement at the expense of Baby Hulk at Misfits Boxing 13.

Knight took out Baby Hulk in the first round of their lightweight tournament showdown, dropping him with a powerful left hand at the 2:22 mark for the win in Nashville on Saturday night.

Joey Knight moves to the tournament semifinals with the victory, improving to 2-0 in influencer boxing. It’s his second victory of the year after knocking out Most Wanted at Misfits Boxing 12 this past January.

Baby Hulk (0-1) was making his Misfits Boxing debut.

Knight will face tonight’s winner of Lil Cracra vs. Yuddy Gang next in the tournament.

