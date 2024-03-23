‘Cut this weirdo’: Pros react to Igor Severino biting Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89

Igor Severino’s teeth had tongues wagging during UFC Vegas 89.

In one of the strangest debuts in UFC history, Severino was disqualified in the second round after biting opponent Andre Lima. The foul caused instant confusion among the fighters in the cage – and many of those watching at home – until referee Chris Tognoni made a clear call to award Lima the victory.

André Lima defeats Igor Severino after Severino was disqualified for biting Lima #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/MCEImctK7V — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 23, 2024

Even after the situation was resolved, fighters commenting on social media were still befuddled as to what they had just witnessed. Several were outraged, including light heavyweight star Jamahal Hill who wrote, “That bite mark is crazy!!! Cut this weirdo!!”

Others took a more humorous approach, with Michael Chiesa joking, “Severino got that dog in him,” and Aljamain Sterling writing, “If you can’t do the time, take a bite out of crime!! We got vampires out during the day now! Watch out!”

To top it off, MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz spoke to Lima’s manager, who said that UFC CEO Dana White will give Lima the first-ever “I Got F****** Bit Bonus.”

According to Andre Lima's manager Lucas Lutkus, Dana White told him after the fight he will give Lima the first "I Got Fucking Bit Bonus" https://t.co/bcyF5oz1P3 pic.twitter.com/rDJ1eLQnqM — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) March 24, 2024

See more social media reactions to the one-of-a-kind finish below.

Tf he bite him? — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 23, 2024

That bite mark is crazy!!! Cut this weirdo!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 23, 2024

Severino got that dog in him. Not dawg but dog. That was a nasty bite. #UFCVegas89 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 23, 2024

Well, that guy is getting cut instantly. How do you do that with a mouthpiece in? — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 23, 2024

If you can’t do the time, take a bite out of crime!! We got vampires out during the day now! Watch out! #Munch! #UFCVegas89 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 23, 2024

Damn he bite him for real smdh — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 23, 2024

Omg he bit him hard hard #UFCVegas89 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 23, 2024

Daaaaaamn that bite is crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 23, 2024

Did he bite him? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 23, 2024

What ending was that? Omg #ufc — Natalia Silva (@nataliasilvaufc) March 23, 2024

You bite me and we’re fighting after the fight — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 23, 2024

Jayssssuuusssss

My guy went for the bite

Crazy Brazilians #UFCVegas89 — Caolan Loughran (@DonCaolan135) March 23, 2024

Bro out here biting people? What? #UFCFightNight — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) March 23, 2024

Look at that bite mark! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 23, 2024

Not sure that you should be on the roster if you don’t know that you can’t bite your opponent… https://t.co/0n2GhEfFeV — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) March 23, 2024