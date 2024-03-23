 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Cut this weirdo’: Pros react to Igor Severino biting Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89

UFC Fight Night: Severino v Lima
Andre Lima
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Igor Severino’s teeth had tongues wagging during UFC Vegas 89.

In one of the strangest debuts in UFC history, Severino was disqualified in the second round after biting opponent Andre Lima. The foul caused instant confusion among the fighters in the cage – and many of those watching at home – until referee Chris Tognoni made a clear call to award Lima the victory.

Even after the situation was resolved, fighters commenting on social media were still befuddled as to what they had just witnessed. Several were outraged, including light heavyweight star Jamahal Hill who wrote, “That bite mark is crazy!!! Cut this weirdo!!”

Others took a more humorous approach, with Michael Chiesa joking, “Severino got that dog in him,” and Aljamain Sterling writing, “If you can’t do the time, take a bite out of crime!! We got vampires out during the day now! Watch out!”

To top it off, MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz spoke to Lima’s manager, who said that UFC CEO Dana White will give Lima the first-ever “I Got F****** Bit Bonus.”

See more social media reactions to the one-of-a-kind finish below.

