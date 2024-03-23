 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 89 video: Igor Severino disqualified for biting Andre Lima

By Jed Meshew Updated
Andre Lima was bit on the arm by Igor Severino at UFC Vegas 89
Andre Lima won his UFC debut, but it came under some of the strangest circumstances possible.

On Saturday night, Lima faced Igor Severino on the prelims of UFC Vegas 89, winning the bout by disqualification after Severino bit him on the arm.

In a matchup between two young, undefeated prospects, the first round was a back-and-forth affair with both men having moments. But things took an unexpected turn in the second round when Severino tried to take Lima down.

While the two were fighting in the clinch, Lima signaled something to referee Chris Tognoni ,who halted the action. Then it was revealed that Severino firmly bit Lima on the left bicep, leaving clear teethmarks. Severino was disqualified for his blatantly illegal actions.

The win moves Lima to 8-0 in his professional career, and drops the 20-year-old Severino to 8-1. The 25-year-old Contender Series prospect now hopes to get a slightly less dramatic win for his next bout.

Check out the gnarly bite mark and the entire sequence below.

**UPDATE** According to Lima’s manager, Lucas Lutkus, UFC CEO Dana White spoke to Lima after the fight and told the young fighter he will be given the first “I got f****** bit bonus” in UFC history.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.

