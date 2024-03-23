Jason Jackson set to defend Bellator title against Ramazan Kuramagomedov in June

Jason Jackson is set to defend his Bellator welterweight title against undefeated Ramazan Kuramagomedov on June 22 in the main event of Bellator’s return to the 3Arena in Dublin.

The promotion announced the matchup during Friday’s event broadcast from Belfast.

Jackson (18-4) is MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranked welterweight in the world. The 33-year-old TUF veteran rides an eight-fight win streak into his first official title defense after capturing the belt with a stunning knockout of Yaroslav Amosov in November.

Jackson defeated two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III via knockout in his most recent appearance this past February at the PFL vs. Bellator event. Jackson also holds notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Neiman Gracie, and Benson Henderson.

Kuramagomedov (12-0) has been perfect in his brief Bellator run, knocking out Jaleel Willis and submitting Randall Wallace.

The 27-year-old Russian talent also owns a notable victory over UFC and PFL veteran John Howard.

Bellator’s return to Dublin is expected to broadcast on streaming service MAX in the United States and DAZN in the United Kingdom.