Misfits Boxing 13 Results: Fox the G vs. Most Evil

MMA Fighting has Misfits Boxing 13 card results and more for the event at the Worldwide Stages in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday night.

In the main event, Fox the G will square off against the Most Evil tag team of Most Wanted and Evil Hero.

The main card will also feature Bellator veteran Chris Avila will make his Misfits Boxing return against Jake Bostwick. Tayler Holder, a TikTok influencer, will also compete in Misfits Boxing for the first time in three years against DWG Earth.

Also, there will be two lightweight tournament contests on the main card when Lil Cracra competes against Yuddy Gang, and Joey Knight squares off against Baby Hulk.

Check out the Misfits Boxing 13 results below.

Main card (DAZN at 7 p.m. ET)

Fox The G vs. Most Wanted & Evil Hero

Chris Avila vs. Jake Bostwick

Tayler Holder vs. DWG Earth

Lil Cracra vs. Yuddy Gang

Joey Knight vs. Baby Hulk

Vitaly vs. MoDeen

Nikki Hru vs. Alexia Grace