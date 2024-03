UFC Vegas 89 Results: Ribas vs. Namajunas

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 89 results for the Ribas vs. Namajunas fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.

In the main event, former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas makes her second attempt at flyweight success against Amanda Ribas in a five-round showdown. Ribas hunts for her first UFC winning streak since 2020 after alternating wins and losses over her past seven bouts.

Heavyweights Justin Tafa and Karl Williams collide in the co-main event.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden

Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa

Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima

Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin