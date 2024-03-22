Philipe Lins enters free agency after completing UFC contract on win streak

Philipe Lins is back on the open market.

The former PFL heavyweight champion has entered free agency after completing his UFC contract on a four-fight win streak, sources close to the situation confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz.

Lins was not re-signed following the completion of his UFC contract but still may return to the promotion, though he’s now free to test the waters elsewhere as well.

Lins, 38, has competed in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions for Bellator, PFL, and the UFC over the past decade. In 2018, he won four consecutive bouts to capture that year’s PFL season heavyweight crown and $1 million grand prize. He then joined the UFC and promptly went 0-2 in heavyweight bouts against Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser before ripping through a four-fight win streak back down at light heavyweight.

Lins defeated Ion Cutelaba via unanimous decision at UFC 299 in his most recent bout. Included among his current win streak is a 49-second knockout of one-time UFC interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux.