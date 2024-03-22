Bellator Belfast video: Manoel Sousa sends Tim Wilde unconscious with vicious face-plant knockout

Manoel Sousa may be the in the driver’s seat for the most vicious knockout of the weekend.

Sousa faced Tim Wilde in the main card opener of Friday’s Bellator Belfast event at the SSE Arena, in the first independent Bellator event under the PFL banner. After a tough start dealing with the movement and elusiveness of Wilde, Sousa inched closer and closer to landing a big shot — and toward the end of the opening round, Sousa found the button, face-planting Wilde unconscious with a brutal left hand.

Check out the video of the incredible knockout below.

Sousa, who earned a split decision win on the PFL Challenger Series more than 13 months ago in his most recent bout, improved his professional record to 11-0, picking up the seventh knockout victory of his career.

Wilde’s six-fight unbeaten streak came to an end after entering Friday coming off of a third-round knockout of Mike Hamel at Bellator 301 in November.