Bellator Belfast video: Nathan Kelly smashes Vikas Singh Ruhil with elbow knockout

By Alexander K. Lee
Vikas Singh Ruhil and Nathan Kelly
@BellatorMMA, Twitter

Whether it’s in Bellator of the PFL, Nathan Kelly remains one of the featherweight division’s most exciting fighters.

Kelly thrilled the crowd on Friday at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with a vicious first-round elbow knockout of Vikas Singh Ruhil. It was eighth finish in 10 wins for the Irishman.

See Kelly’s impressive knockout below.

Kelly immediately bullied Singh Ruhil against the fence, giving the Bellator newcomer zero room to operate. With Singh Ruhil effectively neutralized, Kelly loaded up his right elbow and drove it into the side of his opponent’s head. The impact was immediate and the referee soon jumped in to save Singh Ruhil.

The official time of the stoppage was 40 seconds into Round 1.

Kelly returned to the Bellator cage after a successful run with PFL Europe. He improved to 10-2 as a pro, while Singh Ruhil sees his pro record fall to 12-8.

