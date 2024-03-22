UFC Vegas 89 weigh-in results: Rose Namajunas, Amanda Ribas set for flyweight headliner

Rose Namajunas is set for her second shot at flyweight contention.

The former two-time UFC strawweight champion and her fellow UFC Vegas 89 headliner Amanda Ribas both tipped the scales at 125.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins, rendering their main-event showdown official.

Namajunas (11-6) looks to snap a two-fight losing skid following her title setback against Carla Esparza and failed flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot, the latter of which took place this past September. Despite her recent losses, “Thug Rose” remains the No. 14 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world on MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Ribas (13-4) has found her own success in multiple divisions, slotting in as MMA Fighting’s No. 10 ranked strawweight and No. 13 ranked female flyweight. The 30-year-old Brazilian has alternated wins and losses over her last seven fights, defeating the likes of Paige VanZant, Virna Jandiroba, Viviane Araujo, and Luana Pinheiro while losing to Marina Rodriguez, Katlyn Cerminara, and Maycee Barber.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Justin Tafa and Karl Williams also successfully made weight, with Tafa hitting the scale at 264.5 pounds and Williams weighing 246.5.

All 22 additional fighters competing at Saturday’s UFC APEX event successfully made weight as well. Check out UFC Vegas 89 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

Justin Tafa (264.5) vs. Karl Williams (246.5)

Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185.5)

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

Ricardo Ramos (145.5) vs. Julian Erosa (146)

Miles Johns (136) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5)

Jarno Errens (144.5) vs. Steven Nguyen (145)

Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (135.5)

Igor Severino (125) vs. Andre Lima (126)

Mohammed Usman (237) vs. Mick Parkin (262.5)