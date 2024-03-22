Heck of a Morning: Will we finally get Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler this summer?

Conor McGregor seems quite confident his return to the octagon will happen this summer against Michael Chandler, but it’s certainly fair for fans to be hesitant about getting too excited since this fight has been teased for quite some time now.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to McGregor’s interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and if the confidence levels have risen in regards to a McGregor return happening in the next few months. Additionally, listener topics include what happens if McGregor goes into free agency and what type of impact it could make, what PFL should do if that happens, the future of UFC fighter contracts after the antitrust lawsuits were settled, if fighter pay will change any time soon, how the proposd PFL pay-per-view event featuring Francis Ngannou’s promotional debut will do in terms of how many buys it could do, and more.

