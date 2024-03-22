UFC Vegas 89 preview show: Will Rose Namajunas make one last title run, or does Amanda Ribas play spoiler?

Former UFC strawweight champ Rose Namajunas makes her second octagon appearance in the flyweight division as she faces Amanda Ribas in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 89 fight card in the hallowed APEX. With a couple of setbacks heading into this bout, is “Thug Rose” still considered a title contender, most notably with a win?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee preview this weekend’s fight card, the main event between Ribas and Namajunas, and what’s at stake for the popular Namajunas in her second fight at 125. Additionally, they’ll discuss the rest of the card, Justin Tafa facing Karl Williams in the co-main event, the anticipated bantamweight prospect matchup between Cameron Saaiman and Payton Talbott, Billy Quarantillo facing the returning Youssef Zalal, plus, they’ll answer viewer questions live on the show.

